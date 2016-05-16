Why This Tech Recruiting Platform Doesn’t Accept Resumes

It’s no secret that tech professionals are in an enviable position. Opportunities abound and the compensation –even for contractors– is among the highest in the nation . Tech jobs take up eight of the top 25 spots on Glassdoor’s list of the best jobs in America (based on number of openings and median salaries).

This has sparked so-called talent wars from coast to coast. But none so competitive as within Silicon Valley–home to some of the most well-known companies in the industry. The dark side to this jobs boom is the lack of diversity among the talent pool. Women, people of color, members of the LGBT community, veterans, and other groups remain under-represented.

Harj Taggar

Several companies are trying to address the dual need for finding more engineering talent while attempting to eliminate some bias in hiring for those positions. The latest is TripleByte, which just announced the launch of its Engineer Genome Project. The startup, cofounded by Harj Taggar during his time as one of the partners at Y Combinator, debuted last year as a recruiting platform to place engineers in Y Combinator companies. TripleByte doesn’t ask for resumes; instead it puts candidates through a two-part technical evaluation before matching them with potential employers.

TripleByte first conducted a programming test with over 10,000 engineers. About half of them made it through to the next phase–a technical interview where candidates were asked about data structures, algorithms, etc. and how they would use those tools to solve problems. From those interviews, Taggar says they were able to identify seven specific attributes that companies are most interested in when hiring engineers.

Applied problem solving

Algorithms knowledge

Professional code

Communication skill

Architecture Skill

Low-level systems understanding

Back-end web understanding

The focus on skills and the absence of resumes works to remove any unconscious biases hiring managers may be harboring against women and minorities, or those who aren’t armed with a computer science degree from the top-tier universities like Stanford or MIT. Once the candidate has completed the technical interviews, TripleByte offers them feedback and works with them to put together a list of five companies that would be a good match for them. According to TripleByte, “We’ll introduce you directly to the founders or CTOs and set up a call with them so you can learn more about the company. If it’s a good match, we’ll organize an onsite interview for you to meet the team in person.” At this point, the candidate has been vetted and has demonstrated that they have the skills the company is looking for regardless of gender, ethnicity, or educational and employment background.

“People, particularly those without much knowledge of Silicon Valley or experience at prestigious schools, apply to work at tech companies aspirationally, often coming from companies where engineers aren’t particularly valued,” Taggar observes. “Mapping the criteria that matters to companies will mean more people will apply to the right positions for them, receive more offers, and in turn, build more confidence,” he explains.

But it’s not quite that simple. As Taggar notes, most companies would say they want to see a candidate who had all these skills. Yet each company places different levels of importance on each, and those differences were surprising, according to Taggar.