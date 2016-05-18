Forget LinkedIn–4 Other Ways To Expand Your Online Network

You already know that places like Facebook , Twitter, LinkedIn, and Pinterest are good resources not just for social networking but also for advancing your career. And you probably already know how to use them to locate colleagues, mentors, talent, and potential clients and customers.

But while those platforms are ubiquitous, they’re also old news–at least on the business and career fronts. And they aren’t the only, or even most effective, ways to expand your network and connect with the people who need to. Here are four other areas worth exploring, plus a few key networks, apps, and platforms to help you break into them.

As a voracious reader, I love the idea of finding others who can write about topics that I’m interested in and that impact my business. But while we’re more awash in content than we’ve ever been, weeding through it to find what you actually like can still be a challenge. If you’re an entrepreneur or job seeker, locating the kind of content you like best can also give you ideas about what sort of content you might want to create and distribute yourself.

An app called CircleMe is one of the best places I’ve found to help with that interchange. It can connect you with people who offer content you’re interested in and, in the process, identify future customers, clients, or employers.

The app lists over a million different interest-categories to choose from. Even with all those choices, I’m still able to create my own passions, then locate the people and content related to them, increasing my chances of targeting people who might want to work with me or my company–whether they’re future customers, top talent, or even investors. Once I’ve pinpointed them, I try and build a sense of trust by exploring other things that they’re following, expanding my own circle of interests in turn.

Not only does this help you cut against the tendency to use social platforms simply to blare out one-way messages, it also helps you get a little more targeted. CircleMe lets you discover geo-located content related to your interests so you can solidify these working relationships offline.

Online relationships can be the starting point for future business relationships, but they’re more powerful if you extend those connections during offline, in-person events. An app like Meetup can help you bridge the divide between digital and analog networking, to the benefit of both.