Equity Crowdfunding Is Here: Now You Can Own A Share In A Startup’s Success (Or Failure)

Nick Tommarello has been waiting four years for this: The day when everyday people can start investing directly in companies over the internet. Today Title III of the JOBS Act, signed into law by President Obama in 2012, goes into force, enabling anyone–not just “accredited investors,” who have at least $100,000 in assets–to invest in startups, small businesses, and other private firms.

And that means Tommarello’s Wefunder platform can move into the next stage. So far he’s worked only we accredited investors but now anyone can put money into the companies raising funds.

“When we first started we had to have Congress pass a law, and then we had to wait four years for the SEC to write the rules for the law,” he says. “We founded this company for this moment, so we’re pretty excited.”

Wefunder has 20 companies lined up for today’s launch. They include a donut shop, a pharmaceutical firm, and a whiskey maker. Another company is run by Bernard Loyd, an entrepreneur who wants to develop an African American cuisine quarter on Chicago’s South Side. They have a range of valuations up to $5 million, and a mix of equity and debt offerings.

Tommarello sees several types of companies drawn to equity crowdfunding: Silicon Valley-style tech firms that want to expand investor circles; social impact startups that want a more direct, cooperative relationship with investors; and “forgotten middle”-type firms.

“There are plenty of profitable businesses out there that really can’t get the funding they need to grow,” he says of the last group. “The banks don’t take any risks and the venture capitalists just invest in a narrow sliver of the economy.”

The intriguing question is whether direct crowdfunding offers more than just a way to generate more dollars—whether it also changes the relationship between investor and business. Will investors, for instance, be prepared to accept lower returns than they might through their Fidelity 401K?