Researchers Are Using Stem-Cell Science To Save These Last Rhinos From Extinction

When a northern white rhino died at the San Diego Zoo last November, that left three of the animals in the world, all living in a wildlife preserve in Kenya. After decades of poaching and civil wars, the rest of the population has disappeared. The three who remain are unable to breed. But an international coalition of researchers is hoping to save them from extinction in the lab.

First, the scientists plan to harvest eggs from the two remaining females–a delicate procedure that they’re practicing first on infertile southern white rhinos, who still have a population in the thousands. When I first called Thomas Hildebrandt, who is helping lead the effort from the Leibniz Institute for Zoo and Wildlife Research in Berlin, he couldn’t come to the phone because he was at a zoo, midway through a rhino egg collection.

“It seems that this technique has no impact on the health of the animals, it can be performed every two to six months, and it allows us to harvest oocytes [eggs] for in-vitro procedures from these individuals,” Hildebrandt says. “[This can] show the proof of principle–that you can produce embryos in the test tube and then transfer them and produce offspring of them.”

Flickr user jumblejet

After collecting northern white rhino eggs, the researchers will attempt in-vitro fertilization with frozen rhino sperm. Because the remaining rhinos can’t carry a pregnancy, a related southern white rhino might serve as a surrogate. All of this is speculation–no one has ever used in-vitro fertilization in rhinos before, or tried to use a surrogate rhino.

There’s another big challenge: the three remaining rhinos are all related (the females are mother and daughter, and the 42-year-old male rhino is both father and grandfather). The handful of frozen sperm samples available, from the San Diego Zoo’s Frozen Zoo, can’t provide enough genetic diversity to create a healthy population of new rhinos. So the researchers also plan to use some genetic engineering.

Using a technique that won a Nobel Prize in 2012, it’s possible to turn any cell, including skin cells from the frozen zoo, into stem cells called iPS, or induced pluripotent stem cells. Those cells can then be programmed to become sperm or eggs–and then mixed into the in-vitro fertilization process to add genetic diversity.

In another technique, a southern white rhino embryo might be sterilized, and then stem cells from the northern white rhino could be added. “That establishes the germ line,” Hildebrandt says. “Then these chimeras will produce pure northern white rhino gametes.”