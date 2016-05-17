6 Habits Of Managers Who Have Loyal Employees

People stay in jobs and leave for new ones for all kinds of reasons: pay, growth opportunities, work culture, you name it. But one thing that tends to get regularly undervalued when it comes to retention is simple yet meaningful: recognition.

Recognition needs to be done at the right time, in the right way, and for the right reasons.

Everyone needs to feel appreciated, whether at work or in other areas of their lives. But it’s about more than just a feeling. Effective recognition gives employees a sense of ownership and belonging, increases loyalty and morale, and builds a supportive work environment. In other words, it’s about keeping your team members motivated to do work they care about. When their motivation flags, they’re likelier to start looking around for more inspiring opportunities.

So to achieve these results, recognition needs to be given at the right time, in the right way, and for the right reasons. If not, recognition will not only fail to achieve these goals, but it might also have the opposite effect of damaging the employer-employee relationship and pushing top talent out the door.

Here are seven habits of team leaders who create and carry out recognition efforts that actually work.

Timing is crucial when recognizing individuals or teams for going beyond their regular duties. Simply put, don’t delay. It’s important to be recognized as soon as possible after an achievement. That’s when excitement and expectations are highest. If the moment lapses, the opportunity to tap into the energy generated after a significant event will be lost, and the impact of your recognition will be reduced or lost altogether.

While this may seem obvious, recognition can be done for reasons that might be seen as different than actually honoring the person or persons receiving it. I’ve witnessed employees being lauded by management only when the people their managers report to were present. In those cases, the silent assumption of those being recognized was that it was done to make management look good in the eyes of their superiors, rather than as a sincere appreciation for their work. This can breed cynicism, decrease motivation, and lower respect for the people doling out the kudos.

Often, recognition is given because it’s expected. If you have a monthly recognition program, for instance, chances are you’ll be singling people out for accolades simply because you’ve got a quota to fill on a certain date. Instead, the most effective managers highlight their employees’ achievements for clear, specific instances of going beyond the call of duty.