How Small Businesses Can Afford To Offer Paid Parental Leave

In recent years, a few well-capitalized companies (Google, Netflix, Facebook) have competed over who can offer the most generous parental leave. But these companies are rare; according to the Department of Labor , only 12% of private sector workers have access to paid family leave through their employers. One reason that figure is so low is that many Americans work for small businesses, and it’s assumed that small businesses can’t afford to fund time off.

Yet some small business managers and owners say that’s not so cut and dried. The finances and logistics aren’t easy, but they’re not impossible either.

First, paid parental leave is not always as pricey as advertised. The Little Gym International, a chain of children’s gyms based in Arizona, recently decided to allow both male and female employees who work at company headquarters to take six paid weeks plus six unpaid weeks after a birth or adoption. As part of this policy, the company decided not to hire temps to cover leaves; employees cover for each others’ absences.

That means there are minimal hard costs (i.e. new cash out the door). Instead, “the soft costs are going to be born by all the employees here,” says Ruk Adams, the company’s CEO and president. Since employees had requested the change in benefits, in general people have been willing to help pick up the extra work.

Even if you do hire temporary replacements or pay existing hourly employees to work extra shifts, the costs may be low compared with other business expenses. Molly Moon Neitzel owns Molly Moon’s Homemade Ice Cream, a chain of seven stores in Seattle. Any employee who works at least 20 hours a week, and has worked for the company for a year, is eligible for 12 weeks of parental leave at full pay. Many of her employees work part time; covering 25 hours per week for 12 weeks at $15/hour comes out to $4,500. It’s not nothing, but in the context of the price of various other benefits, “it’s just not a big deal,” she says.

Parental leave has a natural cost-limiting factor: People do not have babies all that often. No one elects to have eight children because a company offers paid leave.

This is especially true because parental leave has a natural cost-limiting factor: People do not have babies all that often. Given how much work and expense children involve for parents, no one elects to have eight children because a company offers paid leave. Many employees may not be looking to have children at all while they work for any given business. Neitzel’s employees are generally younger, and “How many 25-year-olds in Seattle want to bring home a new baby?” she asks. It is a fairly rare event, unlike other business expenses such as servicing equipment.

That just leaves the logistics. Fortunately, “you know a little bit ahead of time if somebody’s going to have a baby,” says Adams. So, 60-90 days ahead of time, employees requesting leave must present a plan for how much time they will take. They list their various responsibilities and give recommendations on who can cover each role.