Empower Mint, A New Ben & Jerry’s Flavor, Protests The Dough In Politics

You can now enjoy gooey brownie dough in your Ben & Jerry’s peppermint ice cream, while taking a small stand against the corruption that exists in our political system today.

Empower Mint, the quirky brand’s newest flavor, is being launched nationally this week in conjunction with a campaign to support the NAACP’s get out the vote efforts, protest voter suppression laws, and dark money in politics.

The ice cream–a peppermint with fudge and brownie swirls–sounds delicious, and it goes part and parcel with the activism effort.

“We’re really focusing on building a better, more representative, and functioning democracy,” says Ben & Jerry’s activism manager Chris Miller, who will launch the brand’s campaign, “Democracy is in Your Hands,” at an even in North Carolina today with the state’s NAACP chapter. An unspecified percentage of the profits go to supporting the organization’s efforts, he says.

North Carolina has been among many states to take measures to make voting harder in the last few years. A bill the state passed in 2013 reduced early voting and required a photo ID at the ballot, among other provisions that are known to suppress voting, especially among low-income, minority, and immigrant populations. Miller calls it an “incredibly regressive package of voting laws” in a prominent swing state, “ground zero” for the fight for voting rights.

The limited edition ice cream is going to be part of the company’s year-long effort to register at least 30,000 voters and a call for customers to demand that Congress reauthorize landmark civil rights legislation, the Voting Rights Act of 1965.

In 2013, the Supreme Court struck down a key part of the act, calling it out of date and asking Congress to modernize the legislation. Congress has so far failed to act, even though the legislation was reauthorized a decade ago under President Bush in a 99-0 vote in the Senate. “It has always been profoundly un-partisan,” says Miller. “Unfortunately, it is currently mired in deep partisanship.”