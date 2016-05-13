Americans Don’t Realize How Big The Gender Leadership Gap Really Is

Gender disparity is the greatest at some of the highest positions in the business world. According to the research firm Catalyst, women only make up 4% of CEOs in Standard and Poor’s 500.

Yet a new report, titled “Women in Leadership: Why It Matters” from the Rockefeller Foundation, indicates that this reality doesn’t line up with Americans’ perceptions. Polling 1,011 adults online revealed that 9 in 10 surveyed think there are more women leading major companies than the 20 who actually do.

This perception was despite the fact that one in four respondents reported they had no women in leadership positions at their current employer and only 34% thought that their employers were placing a high priority on putting women in those jobs. No wonder one in four said they believed there was a greater likelihood that humans would colonize Mars than get gender parity in the C-suite.

An overwhelming majority (90%) of those surveyed agreed that traditions and expectations for male leadership hold women back from full representation, which may explain why only 40% think women should make up at least half of the top executives at these major corporations. The survey’s authors write, “Other preconceptions also play a role, including women being seen as prioritizing family over career (89%), and the perception that women are less effective leaders than men (78%).”

Image: courtesy of The Rockefeller Foundation

A separate report from the American Association of University Women (AAUW) bears this out, particularly for women of color. “Subtler problems like hostile work environments, negative stereotypes about women in leadership, and bias also keep women out of the top spots,” the AAUW researchers write, “Unconscious or implicit bias can cloud judgment in ways people are not fully aware of.”

The Rockefeller Foundation’s report found that those surveyed reported other barriers working against women who aspire to leadership roles leadership. Among them:

lack of support from mentors in securing top positions (83%)

lack of access to personal connections that men have which help with career development (75%)

Yet when asked about what would create meaningful change, 84% of survey respondents placed the responsibility squarely on businesses to attract and retain talented women for leadership roles.