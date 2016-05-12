Taylor Swift Embraces The Darkness For Apple Music

WHO: Apple Music

WHY WE CARE: Cue the skyrocketing sales for The Darkness in 3…2…1. The ’00s hair metal revival band’s hit “I Believe in a Thing Called Love” is back in the spotlight thanks to Swift’s magic touch in her series of Apple Music ads. As the brand’s head of content Larry Jackson has told us, these spots were created by Jackson and Swift, using the pop star’s own music choices and sensibility. Despite her lack of a dance partner, Billy Idol probably would’ve been too on the nose anyway.