“Assassin’s Creed” Trailer Introduces Time-Traveling, Death-Dealing Michael Fassbender

WHO: Director Justin Kurzel and star Michael Fassbender, who last teamed on last year’s Macbeth.

WHY WE CARE: It’s parkour-fighting in the Spanish Inquisition. Sure, there’s some complicated exposition about why Fassbender’s character is being sent back in time via a virtual reality machine called Animus to live through the deeds of his ancestor, but let’s not lose sight of what’s important here. As premiered on Jimmy Kimmel Live last night, the trailer promises well-choreographed old school ass-kickery scored by Kanye West’s “I Am a God”–and just in time for Christmas! (The movie drops on December 21.)