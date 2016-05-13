From Keeping New Hires To The Science Of Learning: This Week’s Top Leadership Stories

This week, we learned how our brains delete old information to make way for the new, what leaders do in their downtime, and how to prevent new hires from leaving after their first month.

Here are the stories you loved in Leadership for the week of May 9:

You may already know about your brain’s ability to generate new neural pathways. But that isn’t all there is to it. In order to learn new things, your brain also needs make room for it–by eliminating information. This week two brain scientists explained how “neural pruning” works and how to tap into it.

By one estimate, a whopping 40% of turnover occurs within the first month after new hires’ start dates. That means those first four weeks couldn’t count more when it comes to retention. Here’s a look at what it takes to reduce new-hire attrition.

Many of us have a solid grasp on what the most effective leaders do while they’re on the job–but what about during off hours? This week Fast Company asked some of the most influential leaders out there to sound off on their habits and attitudes outside the office.

There’s a simple expression many of us use when we aren’t sure how to respond to what someone’s just said but don’t want to be rude: “That’s interesting.” Only trouble is, it’s a lot easier to call something “interesting” than to explain why.

As a manager, it isn’t exactly your job to coach your team members to manage their time properly. On the other hand, according to Bruce Tulgan, an author who’s written about the “soft-skills gap,” it isn’t a character flaw, either–it’s a skill that an otherwise promising employee can learn. Here’s how to (pretty painlessly) teach it.