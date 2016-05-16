How To Avoid Being Subtly Manipulated By Charismatic People

Self-interested leaders talk the same talk as those who genuinely care about the needs of the group.

Social scientists, including Robert J. House and Jane Howell, with research beginning in the early 1990s, have since found that there are actually two types of charismatic leaders: Some are out for the greater good (sometimes called “GG” leaders for short), while others are primarily interested in the “greater me” (“GM”). The former use their people skills to serve collective needs–an enterprise, community, or an entire country. But the latter draw on those same skills and resources to serve themselves and advance their own interests.

First, stop just listening to what leaders say in isolation. Charisma often makes it easy for us to be captivated by someone’s message at the expense of the surrounding context and other factors. Instead, make a conscious effort to observe the dynamics of the team or teams surrounding the charismatic leader you’re tuned into.

There are three key differences in the way the teams of the two types of leaders interact with each other and their leaders:

1. Both can articulate a compelling vision, but only “greater good” leaders actually involve others in realizing it. This is the cue to notice. People on these teams are energized more by their leaders’ principles and ideas, and they’re less excited merely by persona.

2. Collectivist leaders talk more in terms of challenges, opportunities, and reaching potential, whereas self-interested leaders focus on competitors and villianizing the opposition. Both types pay careful attention to the competitive landscape, though, so listen for leaders who spend more time attacking others than they do articulating possibilities.