Three Weeks With Apple’s iPhone SE, A Mostly Excellent Starter iPhone

Saying this might make Apple’s marketing people wail and gnash their teeth, but here goes: The company’s new iPhone SE is a value phone. And its $399 price tag might be the magic sub-$400 number that gets many would-be iPhone buyers in the door and buying Apple apps, services, and content for the first time.

The 4-inch-screened SE, which I’ve been using for three weeks, arrives at an interesting time in Apple’s history. The advent of the large-screen phone has come and gone and is no longer yielding huge buying growth spurts. There are big questions about new major leaps forward in innovation that will sell the next billion smartphones. Overall smartphone sales are down around the world as developed markets move toward saturation. And in the U.S., smartphone sales will be flat in 2016.

It’s in this context that Apple released the SE, its most affordable smartphone ever. ($399 gets you the 16GB entry-level model.) Apple says the launch was motivated by people who still like the 4-inch screen size of the iPhone 5, 5s, and 5c. Looked at through that lens, the device wasn’t treated kindly by some in the media.

“iPhone SE Review: Apple’s Outdated Innovation” snarked Forbes. “Apple iPhone SE review–too small for most people,” said the Guardian. VentureBeat’s Jordan Novet had it this way: “iPhone SE review: ‘That’s not the new one, is it?’” (Ouch.) And PhoneDog led with “iPhone SE Review: The Unwelcome Past,” which sounds something like a bad James Dean movie.

But Apple probably had more practical reasons for introducing the SE now than simply catering to small-screen enthusiasts. I’d argue that the phone is a calculated wedge into a huge untapped market of mid-range Android phone users who want to be part of Apple’s rich ecosystem of apps, services, and accessories for the first time. Doing so by releasing a smaller phone with a pre-existing body design kept design, materials, and production costs down.

The SE’s looks may be nothing new, but its components compete very, very well with similarly priced Android phones. The battery lasts much longer than the phone’s predecessor, the iPhone 5s. The A9 processor is far faster. The LED display is brighter and sharper. The touchscreen is more responsive.

You get a reasonably powerful iPhone with a hand-me-down design for under $400. Think about that. iPhones are supposed to “premium” phones. “Aspirational” phones. So the $399 price tag is a gold plated invitation, saying: “Ditch your drab mid-level Android phone. Welcome to Apple World.”