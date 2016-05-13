Levi’s Made The First Ever 100%-Recycled Cotton Jeans [UPDATED]

This newest pair of Levi’s started as five old T-shirts. Using a new fabric-recycling technology, Seattle-based startup Evrnu worked with Levi’s to dissolve the used clothing into a new, high-quality thread. That thread was then used to make the new pants. It’s a process that could ultimately start to replace water-intensive cotton grown in the field with cotton saved from discarded clothes.

In the past, recycling clothing has usually involved just “downcycling” it into something of lower value. Jeans, for example, might end up as insulation in a building. But it hasn’t really been possible to turn old cotton into something good enough to make a brand-new garment out of.

One challenge is that clothes are usually made from multiple materials. Interfacings, thread, zipper tapes, and even pockets might be made out of a synthetic fabric. If someone tries to recycle a pair of jeans using conventional methods, the brown thread won’t be bleachable or dyeable, and will show up as a “pollutant” in the final product.

Traditional fabric recycling also makes the thread much weaker. “It really just is shredding the fabric,” says Paul Dillinger, head of global product innovation at Levi Strauss & Co. “It doesn’t delicately unweave that which was woven, it really just chews it up.” Because the thread is so weak, only a small percentage of conventionally recycled cotton can be used in garments, and it has to be mixed in with new fibers.

The new process solves both problems. The technology fully dissolves and separates various materials so they can be turned into something new–and even stronger than it originally was.

“By changing the idea from just shredding up the garments to actually kind of melting them, dissolving them down to their molecular structure of cellulose, and reconstituting the fiber, it eliminates the pollutants,” says Dillinger. “We’re re-extruding it as a continuous filament fiber, so it doesn’t have reduced strength–it actually has improved strength quality.”

These prototype jeans don’t look or feel exactly as they will if they go on sale. Levi’s goal is to make recycled jeans that look and feel no different than the jeans they make now. “Our goal is to create a consumer experience that is wholly consistent with the jean you already know,” he says. The company partnered with Evrnu early in the process, to help the startup develop technology to be able to deliver the specs that Levi’s will eventually need as a customer.