Watch This Drone Get Pierced By A Spear At A Russian Renaissance Fest

You know what can really screw up a Renaissance fair? One of those pesky drones.

While filming the festivities at a Renaissance festival in Russia, a drone was struck by a spear thrown by an apparently very committed fairgoer. I mean, if you don’t have complete historical accuracy when having a cosplay-esque celebration, is a celebration even worth having?

It’s a good lesson in what to equip yourself with should you attend a fair like this in the future. Bring your pitchfork, but leave the 21st-century technology at home.

Watch the video below: