Caffeine & Content: Why Mountain Dew Is Launching Its Own Multichannel Network

The rise of multichannel networks (MCN) such as Maker, AwesomenessTV, Machinima, and more–consolidating thousands of YouTube channels and creators under one roof to maximize ad revenue–over the past few years has been well documented. They became a one-stop shop for brands to reach the growing legion of digital entertainment stars, and the millions of young consumer eyeballs watching their every video. But now Mountain Dew has decided to take a chance, cut out the content middleman, and deal directly with YouTube content creators by setting up its very own brand MCN.

The company claims it’s the first-ever brand-owned MCN, and the goal is to partner exclusively with culturally relevant influencers to create YouTube content across key verticals important to Mountain Dew, including action sports, basketball, art, music, gaming, and racing. Already active in beta over the past few months, Dew’s Green Label MCN has signed on hip-hop dancer D-trix, basketball influencer the Professor, and skateboarders Josh Katz and Nigel Alexander.

D-trix Sandoval

The brand’s Green Label content arm is no stranger to ambitious projects, whether it’s a hit skateboarding video like We Are Blood, virtual reality, or a live music concert series. But an MCN is another level of organization, so the brand has teamed with Sylo to lead ad sales and revenue share with the business arm of MCN, and Epic Signal to head up influencer identification, acquisition, and management.

Dew marketing director Sadira Furlow says the brand saw a chance to play a more active role in its content strategy. “We’re no stranger to working with influencers, and over time we’ve really seen the value of YouTube influencers as key partners in helping us to forge relationships with young millennials and gen Z,” says Furlow. “When we looked at that, we saw a bigger opportunity to take a step back, and instead of these one-offs, to start thinking about creating our own MCN and really leaning in with these influencers to help each other and commit to a longer-term partnership.”

Josh Katz

Bypassing the traditional MCN, the brand sees its own network as a more efficient way to partner with influencers, eliminating third-party management fee, providing a new revenue stream from ad sales, and forge a deeper, more authentic relationship with the influencers, allowing the brand access to year-long exclusive content. For the YouTubers, the Green Label MCN guarantees up-front a long-term, exclusive brand integration deal that gives individual attention to each member in a crowded environment of one-off deals.

Furlow says it also offers the YouTubers a bigger slice of ad sales revenue, given the direct relationship with the brand, as well as potentially open doors to other brands and retail partnerships through PepsiCo relationships.

Green Label

For Dominic “D-trix” Sandoval, long a fan of Dew products, the deal was a natural fit. “Dew’s MCN offered me a chance to enhance my video content and take my entire business to the next level,” says Sandoval, in an email. “Often, the ideas content creators come up with cannot be executed because of lack of budget or brands that do not appreciate the creative concept. But with the opportunities that Dew has offered, I truly believe they are giving me a chance to take my channel to the next level. Besides that, they also offered me unlimited Dew. So who in their right mind would say NO to that?!?!”