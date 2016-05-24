Your Old Smartphone May Finally Be Recycled In A Smarter Way

When Apple announced that it collected 2,204 pounds of gold from old electronics through its recycling programs in 2015, headlines speculated that the company made $40 million in the process. That wasn’t true : To comply with producer responsibility laws, Apple pays recyclers to handle piles of old gadgets. The value of precious metals might help offset that cost, but it isn’t a way to rake in cash.

In fact, traditional recycling–which shreds down old gadgets and then attempts to separate old materials such as gold–is a poor way to recover either the value of components or the environment footprint it took to make them. But recycling is beginning to evolve.

Hong Kong-based Li Tong Group (LTG), which operates 21 recycling facilities around the world, is one of the pioneers of newer methods of recycling. Instead of shredding gadgets and melting materials, the company uses new tools to carefully separate parts so they can be reused in something new.

“When you smelted something, you pretty much get nothing from it,” says Linda Li, chief strategy officer at LTG. “No value recovery from it. The raw material value barely pays for the cost of recycling. Whereas now there are actually a lot of non-proprietary, generic parts from a defective product that can be reused.”

When an old phone or tablet goes through the company’s recycling process, first all of the data is erased. Then, after some visual inspection, the gadget is disassembled into parts such as the LCD display and battery pack. This requires specialized tools that are designed to get around products that were never designed to be disassembled into components.

Certain proprietary parts have to be destroyed because manufacturers don’t want the IP stolen. But other generic parts can be reused, whole, in new products. An LCD screen from an old tablet could become a screen in the back of a taxi. A camera in a phone might be reused in a toy that needs a camera. In some cases, old phone parts might end up in a new, lower-end phone. Other companies might use them to repair or refurbish old gadgets.

By using whole components instead of materials, it’s possible both to recover more financial value and have a much greater environmental impact. If you recycle silver the traditional way, it still needs to be processed into a new part; while you save the environmental impact of digging it up from the ground again, there’s often a bigger carbon footprint involved with the rest of the manufacturing process.