The Class Of 2016 Is Both Practical And Idealistic About Their Job Prospects

By now you may have heard that the economic future of the Class of 2016 is looking relatively bright. The Economic Policy Institute (EPI) found that their job prospects are better than any other class since 2009.

For this cohort of newly minted careerists, optimism is running high despite the debt load many will carry along with their diplomas. Last year’s graduates emerged into the work world with an average of $35,051 in student loan debt–the highest in history, according to Edvisors.

That’s perhaps why passion and practicality go hand in hand for this class, according to the fourth annual Accenture Strategy 2016 U.S. College Graduate Employment Study. “The class of 2016 is seeking a fulfilling employee experience in their first job,” David Smith, senior managing director, Accenture Strategy, said in a statement. “They are increasingly looking at workplace culture, and benefits other than salary, as important factors when making career decisions.”

Sixty-nine percent of the 1,005 students polled by Accenture in this year’s graduating class reported that they selected their major because they were passionate about that area of study. That’s 5% less than the 1,013 surveyed who graduated in 2014-2015. But 79% revealed that they considered the availability of jobs in their desired field of work before selecting their major.

Fully half of the students from the class of 2016 surveyed said they believed their area of study would provide them with a good long-term career and 42% reported they thought there would be a lot of job opportunities in their major. Less than a quarter (23%) of these students chose their major based on how much money they could make in that field, though.

Their pragmatic passion has paid off so far. Accenture found that 21% of the Class of 2016 accepted a job before graduation, up from 12% last year and 11% two years ago.

Given those findings, it’s not totally surprising that nearly three-quarters (70%) of the class of 2016 said they wanted to work in a positive environment, even if that meant a smaller paycheck. They aren’t as willing to forgo benefits, though. Fifty-five percent say they want to be employed full time (rather than as freelance or contract workers) to take advantage of health insurance or other benefits.