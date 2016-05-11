Pop Culture’s Most Iconic Cars Are Re-Imagined As Bikes In Anti-Traffic Ads From Spain

The Millennium Falcon aside, most of cinema’s iconic vehicles are cars. In the ’80s and ’90s, particularly, automobiles that reflected their personalities were how our heroes–from the Ghostbusters to Marty McFly to Lloyd and Harry from Dumb and Dumber–got around on their adventures. But it’s 2016, and we can all accept that, while we may love them, those cars are not great for the world. They pump CO2 into the air, they clog roads, they raise stress levels, they endanger pedestrians and other people who are using the roads outside of a two-ton machine.

The General Traffic Department of Spain recognizes the longstanding enthusiasm that people have for those icons–which is why, with Ogilvy & Mather Madrid, they transformed the ECTO-1, the DeLorean, and the “Mutt Cutts” wagon into bikes. While we reckon it’s a challenge to get the DeLorean bike–which comes equipped with a flux capacitor and a Mr. Fusion strapped behind the seat–up to 88 miles per hour by pedaling alone, the image of the iconic ride as a mountain bike makes the idea of strapping on a bike helmet and heading down the highway seem downright dramatic. The ECTO-1 works perfectly as an urban commuter bike, meanwhile–a sleek, nimble way to dart through Manhattan’s (or Madrid’s) hectic streets as you attempt to trap the undead in a little box for eternity–and the Mutt Bike is downright cuddly along a desert highway. While we’re disappointed not to have a Tim Burton-esque Batcycle to cruise around on, the fact that this campaign is all built around Hollywood franchises just means that it’s ripe for a sequel.