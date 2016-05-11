This New Golden State Warriors Ad Salutes NBA MVP Stephen Curry

WHO: Golden State Warriors, Goodby Silverstein & Partners

WHY WE CARE: The first-ever unanimous NBA MVP, 402-three pointers, among other mind-boggling stats is enough for any hoops fan to want to check out an ad starring Stephen Curry. This one complements the Warriors’ “Strength in Numbers” team campaign by counting out Curry’s MVP with those yellow markers, seemingly hinting that maybe his run won’t stop at two.

Agency also also designed 402 limited-edition posters celebrating Curry’s record-breaking 402 three-pointers this year.