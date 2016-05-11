Honda Gets Ready For Indy 500 By Putting You In A 360-Degree Driver Seat

WHO: Honda, RPA

WHY WE CARE: It’s still enough of a novelty, that VR and 360-videos that put us in unique situations continue to get our attention. Race car driver is one such situation. But while taking laps at Barber Motorsports Park during the recent Honda Indy Grand Prix of Alabama is fun, doing it during an actual race would’ve made this even better. Looking around an empty track doesn’t quite have the same urgency and excitement as fighting for position, but we’ll still take our race car experiences when we can get them.