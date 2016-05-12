6 Habits Of Creative Managers

Effectively managing creative teams requires the good skills necessary to manage most teams, but also requires technical expertise and an understanding of the creative employees’ work—and the culture necessary to foster it best. “If they perceive risks in their environment, people will refuse to be creative,” he says.

Are you faced with managing a creative team? Keep these six tips in mind.

Peer support and management support for creative ideas is important, Mumford says. While creative people are not, by and large, delicate flowers—rejection usually comes with the territory—if they feel that they’re not being managed by someone who’s looking out for their best interests, they often won’t do their best work. Mumford says that providing professionally challenging and intellectually stimulating work is also essential for creative teams.

“Feeling safe does not mean that the leader is necessarily nice,” he says. “It is respecting the ideas and the competence of the person as a creator.”

The best creative leaders are technically quite good themselves, Mumford says. If the idea or work is bad or off the mark, they have enough experience to evaluate it and either reject it or fix it. They are able to identify weaknesses both in the work and on the team and either deal with them or compensate for them, he says. They inspire trust because the creative people on their teams know that they make the work better.

When you’re asking creative people to come up with solutions or ideas, you need to give them the time to do so, says Karen L. Mallia, associate professor of advertising at the University of South Carolina in Columbia. Jamming up the schedule with back-to-back meetings isn’t giving them time or space to do their best work, she says.