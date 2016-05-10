Under Armour Gives Video Game Stephen Curry The MVP Skills Of Real Life Stephen Curry

Not only has Golden State Warriors star Stephen Curry been named the NBA’s Most Valuable Player for the second-straight year , but he’s the first player ever to win the award unanimously.

Just to remind everyone how good he is, Curry returned on May 9 from four games off due to injury to lead the Warriors to a 132-125 overtime win over the Portland Trail Blazers, that put Golden State up 3-1 in the Western Conference semifinals.

Now to celebrate, Curry’s other team at Under Armour are celebrating his success with a new global ad and collaboration with NBA 2K16. Here, video game Curry watches helplessly as IRL Curry drains seemingly impossible shots out of habit.

See, this year Curry destroyed his single-season three-pointer record of 286 by shooting 402, and matched Steve Nash and Golden State coach Steve Kerr, as one of the only players in league history with at least a 50% shooting percentage, 45% from three-point range, and 90% from the foul line. According to Under Armour agency Droga5, Curry was playing so well that he was out performing his video-game stats in NBA 2K16. So Under Armour has partnered with NBA 2K16 to raise video game Curry’s shooting stats to max levels for gamers to play with for 30 hours from 6 p.m. Eastern on May 12, making video game Curry the greatest ever shooter in NBA 2K.

Droga5’s co-head of strategy Harry Roman says the idea to cross an Under Armour ad into gaming came from the idea that basketball fanatics not only use gaming for entertainment, but also for strategic training, to mentally rehearse playbooks, develop strategies, and then apply them to the court.

“The consumer in this space has a voracious appetite for basketball related content, but the sources are endless,” says Roman. “From user-generated hype reels to branded content and publisher side content. We wanted to create a unique way for people to experience what its like to have the bigger than life skills that Curry has used to break the game of basketball.”