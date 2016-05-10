advertisement
DJ/Producer Kaytranada Brings The Dancing Robots In His New Video

By Joel Arbaje

WHAT: Kaytranada‘s latest video for Lite Spots, directed by Martin C. Pariseau. The duo are back together again to make another visually pleasing music video featuring the city of Los Angeles and the its many diverse characters. And this time there’s a robot and a robot dog. The musician and director previously worked together on Kaytranada’s song At All.

WHO: XL RECORDINGS

WHY: Kaytranada’s debut album 99.9% dropped on May 6, the music video features a dancing robot, and a song track samples Gal Costa’s 1973 single “Pontos De Luz.” If those aren’t enough reasons to persuade you, then you should also check out Kaytranada’s Glowed Up.

