In the Vegas Desert, Hyperloop One Digs Traditional Transportation’s Grave

In the forbidding, scrub-filled desert north of Las Vegas, a grave is being dug: not for a mobster, but for traditional forms of transportation that take hours to travel a few hundred miles.

At a site cluttered with giant white tubes and adjacent to a huge solar farm, Hyperloop One, a Los Angeles-based startup that has raised $100 million in an attempt to turn Elon Musk’s vision for a super-high-speed network of tubes and magnetically levitating pods into reality, has set up its test track.

Hyperloop test in the Vegas desert.

Today, with hundreds of partners, press, and others on hand to watch, the company—which was cofounded by key Uber investor Shervin Pishevar and ex-SpaceX senior propulsion engineer Brogan BamBrogan— successfully completed its first public propulsion test, a demonstration that heralds full-scale “dev loop” testing later this year. Though the test lasted mere seconds, Hyperloop One’s “sled” flew down its track, magnetically levitated by linear electric motors at a speed of about 105 miles an hour and with G-forces equivalent to going from zero to 60 miles an hour in just one second.

While nothing—or nobody—will be hurtling down an operational Hyperloop track anytime soon, Hyperloop One said that if regulators play ball, it could start transporting cargo at hundreds of miles an hour by 2019 and passengers by 2021.

The original concept of the Hyperloop belongs, of course, to Musk. As if being the CEO of both Tesla and SpaceX (as well as the chairman of Solar City and a cofounder of PayPal) wasn’t enough, Musk in 2013 sent shockwaves through the tech world by introducing his idea for the Hyperloop, “a fifth mode after planes, trains, cars, and boats” based on a “low pressure tube with capsules that are transported at both low and high speeds throughout the length of the tube [and which are] supported on a cushion of air, featuring pressurized air and aerodynamic lift.”

Now, multiple companies are vying to manifest Musk’s vision, with Hyperloop One likely leading the pack, thanks to the substantial funding it’s raised—from a group of investors that includes Khosla Ventures and Pishevar’s own Sherpa Ventures—and the 150-person team it’s assembled.

Introduction to Hyperloop One.

Out here in the desert, Hyperloop One wants to prove that things like cars, trains, trucks, and even planes, are antiquated systems, hardly capable of keeping up with the promise that Hyperloop offers of sending people or cargo at 750 miles an hour through those tubes and slashing the time it takes to travel between San Francisco and Los Angeles from six hours to 30 minutes.