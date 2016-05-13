What This Video Of A Drone Fishing For Tuna Can Teach You About Disruption

Want to know what disruption looks like? Take a look at this video of a few Australian guys beach-fishing for tuna with the help of a drone.

The squid bait was loosely dangled from the drone, which whizzed out to sea, its camera easily finding the fish in the seawater as its operators watched on an iPad. Before long, they guide the drone to plant its bait in front of the fish, and wham–a successful take. The drone then even filmed the entire catch.

Now, if I were a charter boat captain for sport fishing, I would be seriously worried. My method of doing business may have to change to incorporate a similar experience, or sooner or later I may be out of business.

One of the greatest challenges business leaders and, by extension, their enterprises face in today’s disruptive world is the ability to respond quickly to constant, unforeseen changes like this one. When someone comes out of left field with an idea that turns your market sideways, how are you going to get your whole organization to adapt on a dime?

Agility, by definition, is a business’s response to change–whether those come from new macro- or micro-economic conditions; after all, some disruption snowballs from something that starts small, and other times it arises from massive pressures.

But while business leaders often use the term “agility” to describe their business plans and strategic initiatives, it’s often little more than a buzzword–and a fervent wish. Thriving means being able to identify, understand, and respond to real-time to change and disruption. And that offers tremendous flexibility. Truly agile organizations can not only sense and respond to competitors’ strategic moves within existing product markets, they can do the same for less obvious pressures–like subtle environmental signals, shifts in customer desires, or small tweaks in technologies that might have big repercussions.

Why compete on the same playing field when you can invent a whole new one and make up the rules as you go along?

And this hyper-observant, hypersensitive quality all comes from mind-set (another buzzword that’s often thrown around a little too causally). Here are a few concrete ways to embrace a more agile mind-set: