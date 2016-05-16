The (Not So Secret) History Of Sexist Political Campaign Buttons

In 2013, campaign buttons comparing Hillary Clinton to fried chicken hit the concession stands at the California Republican Party Convention. “KFC Hillary Special,” they announced. “2 fat thighs, 2 small breasts, …left wing.” This was three years before this election, and long before Clinton officially announced her candidacy.

When a journalist tweeted a picture of the KFC button, Republican party officials quickly apologized and removed the vendor selling them from the premises. But they couldn’t stop other people from selling equally offensive buttons, which continued to pop up like whack-a-moles at each of the following conventions.

The offensive KFC slogan isn’t exceptional. There’s been a cottage industry of creating anti-Hillary buttons ever since it became clear she was gunning for the presidency. Unsurprisingly, they often trade in sexism, with slogans highlighting the fact that she is a woman: “Life’s a bitch, so don’t vote for one,” “Hillary sucks, but not as well as Monica,” and “The last time I saw a woman like Hillary, someone dropped a house on her.”

“Hillary sucks, but not as well as Monica,”

E-commerce sites like CafePress and Zazzle can turn around customized buttons for as little as $1.49 a pop in a matter of days, making it easy for anyone to come up with an attention-grabbing slogan, slap it on a button and sell it at, say, a Donald Trump rally. This cheap button-making technology sparked a resurgence in campaign buttons at a time when they would have otherwise been obsolete. After all, buttons are a very old form of political paraphernalia.

Michael Allen, a historian at the University of Washington Tacoma, says that political buttons are a uniquely American innovation. They first entered the scene during Andrew Jackson’s election campaign in 1824 and were an instant hit. Everybody wanted to get their hands on one to show their allegiance to a particular candidate or party. They were a fun form of political engagement, like “parades, drinking parties and barbeques, songs, banners,” he says. And they were a kind of personal branding, much like we now use Facebook and Twitter to assert our political identities.

The very first buttons were so expensive to make that they “more closely resembled jewelry and formal fashion accessories than what would become the modern political button, a product of postbellum American technological innovation,” he says. But with cheaper materials — particularly the invention of celluloid in 1868 — buttons quickly became accessible to the masses.

And with these mass-produced buttons came slogans that attacked women, long before women were running for public office. Since the early 20th century, there have been buttons disparaging the wives of the men running for president. The slogans were designed to besmirch the candidates, but possibly also stir up anxiety that a strong woman might have too much influence in the White House.