How Fairphone–The World’s Most Ethical Cell Phone–Stays Good

On the fifth floor of a nondescript Amsterdam building lies Fairphone. It is the world’s first socially responsible and sustainable company to design, manufacture and sell mobile phones . Like most companies, Fairphone aims to make a profit. But less common is that the company refuses to do so at the expense of its purpose. As its name suggests, Fairphone operates on the principle that a philosophy of fairness can inform its production and sales . Fairness, balance and accountability to all stakeholders—including its employees—sits at the center of the organization’s purpose.

Adapted from The Purpose Effect: Building Meaning in Yourself, Your Role, and Your Organization by Dan Pontefract published on May 10, 2016.



When I walked into Fairphone headquarters, employees were busy coding, engaging one another in conversation, talking on their phones and making tea in its open-plan office. The scene reminded me of many other high-tech start-up firms I have visited in the past. It reminded me of places I have worked at, too. Whiteboards were chock-full of ideas and various scribbles. The hum of activity was palpable. There were huddles of people working together. Plates of pastries were scattered across the kitchen bar. However, people were not working at Fairphone for the free food or for the discounted bus pass.

Bas van Abel is the Founder and CEO of Fairphone. He is an individual who clearly wants to change the world. In particular, van Abel sees the world needing to evolve from what he calls its “pernicious and unsustainable ways.” His perspective is both reactive and inclusive: “We are part of everything. None of us at Fairphone feels as though the financial system is connected to who we are, and as a result, we all need to collaboratively think differently and act differently, too.” The “we” he refers to is not only Fairphone and its employees, but society itself.

Van Abel has built a business based on one simple point: We are all part of the ecosystem. At Fairphone, society is part of the ecosystem. The core of the organization’s purpose is to build a product that delivers value to all stakeholders that make up the entire ecosystem. As van Abel claims, “Fairphone goes beyond being a company.” He believes Fairphone—and all organizations, for that matter—is an important part of the change needed in today’s model of economics.

Fairphone’s purpose is to manufacture mobile phones that are ethical. The phones are made from conflict-free minerals assembled by firms who also ensure fair wages for the factory workers. The 40 employees who work directly at Fairphone in Amsterdam think of themselves as caretakers of the Earth. They make a mobile phone but do so ensuring they keep the greater good of society in mind.

Operating as an independent social enterprise since 2013, Fairphone seeks to achieve a balance between its organizational purpose and the need for profit. Like any private company, Fairphone requires increased revenues and positive profit margins in order not only to grow the business but simply to stay in business. Everyone involved in Fairphone subscribes to the overarching purpose, nevertheless all have bills to pay, too. The company is unwilling, though, to allow for imbalance: Organizational purpose cannot be sacrificed in favor of the quest for profit.

Van Abel believes the company will grow but not at the expense of its organizational purpose to serve the ecosystem. He chose to start a business in the commercial space—and the mobile phone industry specifically—mostly because he is someone who loves to learn. In fact, loving to learn is part of van Abel’s personal definition of purpose. We all have personal priorities and goals. Van Abel places a tremendous amount of value in learning, so much so that he considers it one of his personal priorities. Think of it as one of his core operating principles. If van Abel is not learning, he is not fulfilled and therefore he is not meeting his own personal sense of purpose.