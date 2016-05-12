Here’s How To Use Social Media At Each Stage Of Your Career

You already know social media is a handy job-search tool. You dutifully update your LinkedIn account and scrub your Facebook profile of incriminating photos. But what you might not realize is that your approach to social media should change as your career moves forward. What works for landing that first-ever job won’t be the same thing that gets you promoted to VP.

Video: get the rundown from the author himself on how to use social media during each stage of your career.

The same way you should shift focus on developing different skill-sets at each stage of your career, you’ll also want to periodically retool your social media approach. Fast Company spoke with Washington, D.C.–based personal branding consultant Dr. Talaya Waller to find out how.

“When you’re younger and you’re just beginning your career, it’s almost expected that we have some sort of social presence,” Waller says. “When we don’t, it’s almost like a red flag. You don’t get as much leeway as somebody mid-career.”

So while it’s true that you should delete or set to private anything you might not want your next boss to see, you should probably spend just as much time filling your streams with content that you do want employers to notice.

“Research some of the other thought leaders in your industry and see what kind of platforms they’re on,” Waller advises. “I’m a firm believer in benchmarking. I personally try to look for other people who are on my level.” It’s not about pretending to be your industry’s most venerated thinker at age 22. It’s just a matter of setting yourself up for favorable comparisons with your nearest competition.

Find a few peers in your field whom you admire (or envy), check out which platforms they’re using in order to get their names and ideas out there, and stake out a presence alongside them. You can start small, then build up at your own pace.

“Don’t think about the position that you’re in,” Waller adds, “think about the position that you want to be in . . . A lot of companies want to see that you’re entrepreneurial, [and] it gives you leverage to show you can go out and make it on your own.”