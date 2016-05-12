6 Ways We Could Spend $1 Billion To Fix America’s Economic Mobility Problem

If you had $1 billion and you really cared about the state of social mobility in this country, where would you put your money to best use?

That’s the animating question of a new report from the Bridgespan Group, a consulting firm for nonprofits and philanthropists. It reviews a mass of research evidence and identifies six “big bets” that prospective donors might take on.

“A child born into the bottom 20% of the U.S. income distribution has just a one in 10 chance of making it into the top 20% of the distribution—less than half the likelihood in European countries like Denmark,” the report points out. And the prospects for African Americans and Hispanics are worse than that.

But, despite interest among philanthropists in promoting mobility, there’s actually a lack of investment going into the area. Four-fifths of large donors want to catalyze social equality, a Bridgespan survey found, but most don’t follow through. Between 2000 and 2012, they directed just 20% of donations above $10 million to “social-change organizations.” A billion might sound like a lot of money, but it’s not in the face of the problem. Just think, most estimates peg the cost of the Iraq War at more than $2 trillion. And these billion dollar investments all return much more than that in economic benefits.

Bridgespan says this is partly because “the root causes of poverty are interwoven and systemic, [so] donors struggle to identify the right structure and focus for sizable investments.” The new report therefore lays out a roadmap of ways to effect change, and calculates which interventions might have the greatest return-on-investment (ROI). Below are the six ideas in turn:

Inequality begins early. Research shows that kids from poorer homes tend to have fewer cognitive skills, a less developed vocabulary, and to be less developed socially and emotionally. This puts them at an immediate disadvantage compared to their peers.

The report recommends investment in “a suite of tech-enabled tools that parents, informal caregivers, daycare center providers, and instructors can use to support the healthy development of children.” That includes ideas like Text4baby (a text advice program for mothers and mothers-to-be), UPSTART (a PC-based pre-school program from the Waterford Institute), and Ready4K (a text program for “kindergarten readiness” skills). Making sure kids are ready for pre-school, the report says, would return $5.5 billion to $11 billion in increased lifetime earnings.