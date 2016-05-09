Two Years Later, Watch Save The Children’s “Still The Most Shocking Second A Day”

Save the Children UK once again puts the devastating effect the refugee crisis is having on children into stark perspective with a sequel to its award-winning 2014 PSA “Most Shocking Second a Day.”

Picking up where the previous film left off, the follow up features the same child as she is forced to leave behind everything that she knows and loves in search of a future free of terror.

“The new film continues where part on left off, featuring a civil war and a societal collapse in the UK,” says Joe Wade, managing director of agency Don’t Panic London which made both films for Save the Children. “Now the girl in the story is a refugee fleeing from Britain. Our aim is to help people to empathize with refugees by creating a ‘what if?’ role reversal.”

The new film aims to reinforce Save the Children’s campaign for more support of children fleeing conflict zones with a new deal to ensure every child gets an education, protection, and a fair start in life.

The original PSA, conceived to bring home the reality of life in a country wracked with conflict, like Syria, has so far achieved more than 53 million views since its launch two years ago.

Both films were inspired by stories of child refugees being helped by Save the Children and are intended to stop audiences dismissing the refugee crisis as a distant problem affecting other people on the other side of the world.