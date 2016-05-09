Samsung’s Newest Galaxy Prototype Is A Smart Surfboard

WHO: Samsung, Leo Burnett Tailor Made

WHY WE CARE: We’ve all been hearing about the Internet of Things for years, and Samsung is no exception. Dax Shepard and Kristen Bell’s fridge is one thing, this is … something else. This smartphone-powered, connected surfboard is a completely unnecessary yet pretty damn cool gimmick of recreational technology.

Created by ad agency Leo Burnett Tailor Made for the brand and Medina, the board is powered by a micro controller card. A Galaxy S7 smartphone slides in a drawer on the side of the board and receives messages from Twitter posts with a predefined hashtag that are then displayed on a unidirectional screen with LED lights installed on the deck.

It also displays graphics with real-time information on the direction and intensity of the wind and the series of oncoming waves. It’s like trying to put Nixon’s Mission watch directly on the board.