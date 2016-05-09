Tom Brady Goes To The Weirdest Hotel Ever For Some Beauty Rest

WHAT: Tom Brady stumps for Simmons’s luxury Beautyrest Black brand by dressing up like Roger Moore and booking in to the most secretive, no frills hotel room ever.

WHO: Simmons Bedding Company, KBS

WHY WE CARE: Maybe it’s the turtleneck. Or the creepy concierge and the skeleton key. Or the lobby loiterers casting side-eyes and hushed whispers (no doubt about ball pressure). Or maybe it’s the Overlook style hallway. But mostly, the David Lynchian vibe here is anchored by the fact the New England Patriots’ future hall of famer is sleeping in an empty, windowless room, on a bed with no sheets like some sort of cyborg axe murdery cult leader. Nice and cozy, right?

Check out the behind the scenes below: