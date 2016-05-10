Have We Reached Peak Cruelty? How Animals’ Lives Will Change In The Next 5 Years

It’s been a big year for animals in the media.

Mike Price via Shutterstock Pacelle also applies that animal arithmetic to wildlife. According to a report cited in the book, a single dead elephant’s tusks are valued at roughly $21,000; the estimated value of a living elephant–calculated in tourism and associated spending– is $1,607,624 over the course its life. He also calculates the impact of wolves, and the unintended economic and environmental consequences of decimating their numbers (indiscriminate killing of wolves actually increases the tendency of wolf packs to prey on livestock, according to one source in the book). The book provides an inside look at how animal protection policy gets made, including a story about how billionaire investor Carl Icahn worked with the HSUS to persuade McDonald’s to eliminate gestation crates from its pork supply chain (the company also announced in September that it would switch to cage-free eggs; other giants have followed suit including Walmart, and, just this month, Disney). magicinfoto via Shutterstock “It’s a new framing for animal protection in our society,” says Pacelle. “It’s not about doing without, but about opportunity and growth. I’m hoping that’s the big takeaway.” Here are some other takeaways: Below, Pacelle sums up the coming battles and big priorities for HSUS and how animals’ lives will change in the next five years. 1. We will (we must) eat less meat In a book brimming with troubling descriptions and data, one grim fact leaps out: 77 billion land animals are raised annually for food. That’s roughly 10 animals for every living person. And in the U.S., says Pacelle, where we raise 9 billion animals for food, it’s 30 animals for every person. “The movement toward more plant-based protein, and meat reduction is going to be critical,” says Pacelle, who devotes a chunk of the book to the efforts of companies like in-vitro meat maker Modern Meadow, and plant-based protein pioneers Impossible Foods and Beyond Meat (which HSUS has invested in). “We can’t keep raising this number of animals. If China and Indonesia and Vietnam and South Korea and the Philippines adopt our consumption patterns, imagine that–you’re talking more than 200 billion animals. 200 billion. That is completely unsustainable.” “We can’t keep raising this number of animals. You’re talking more than 200 billion animals. That is completely unsustainable.” Pacelle acknowledges the daunting challenge ahead in China, where the meat trends are moving in the wrong direction. But he points to encouraging precedents in the country’s actions on ivory sales and clean energy. “The resource problems of raising so many billions of animals will hit China in the face just like the problems of air pollution have with energy emissions,” he says. “So I do believe that the notion that they want to get ahead of these problems rather than react to them is starting to take hold in China. But we’re not there yet and so much of this still has to play out.”

