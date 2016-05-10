Can Great Design Bring The Boy Scouts Into The 21st Century?

The Boy Scouts of America has had its fair share of troubles in recent years, from abuse allegations to discrimination, which eventually led to a Supreme Court case in 2000 . On top of that, the group’s membership is steadily declining . As the 116-year-old legacy organization struggles with its past, the Boy Scouts is also trying to reconcile its practices to stay relevant in the future.

Part of this pivot involves nudging the internal conversation toward sustainability, an important global issue that wasn’t directly addressed until recently. To help spark that discussion, the Boy Scouts enlisted the San Francisco–based design consultancy Volume to design its visitor’s center and an exhibition about environmentalism inside a massive treehouse at The Summit, a 10,000-acre site in West Virginia where the organization hosts its Jamboree, a 10-day activities festival held every four years.

“They came to us and said, ‘We have over 10,000 acres of adventure activities–zip lines, rock climbing, whitewater rafting, ropes courses, and skate parks–so what we want you to do is talk about sustainability,'” says Adam Brodsley, a partner at Volume. “We thought, ‘Okay, well, those kids are going to be like flying–it can’t be like taking pages from a high school textbook and sticking them on the wall. That’s not really going to stop anyone.’ We were really aware of that situation and creating some kind of really engaging space in this building that’s actually going to get people talking and expose them to messages in a really interesting way.”

“It’s basically a demonstration building to expose children to an idea of how we can build buildings to be more symbiotic with nature.”

To that end, Volume’s team thought about how to use interactive installations, environmental graphics, and creative storytelling to make the make the exhibition a memorable experience. For example, one of the most important parts of the project is the structure in which the installation is housed. Designed by the architecture firm Mithun (commissioned independently from Volume), the Sustainability Tree House adheres to the Living Building Challenge, a rigorous set of building standards for energy and resource use.

The tree house offers a physical embodiment of the lessons set forth in Volume’s exhibition. As people ascend the 125-foot-tall building, they’re met with different lessons about the environment, and can see firsthand how those lessons have informed the building’s construction. For example, the building is kitted out with reclaimed materials, photovoltaic panels, wind turbines, and a large cistern and water cleansing system. Volume’s exhibition serve to explain why all these systems are so important to the mission of sustainability.

“It’s basically a demonstration building to expose children to an idea of how we can build buildings to be more symbiotic with nature,” Brodsley says. “If you look at a tree in a forest, that’s basically how this tree house is working. A tree gets its energy from the sun, all of its leaves kind of fall to the ground become food for its roots, and it collects water. It doesn’t need outside resources. That’s one floor of the exhibition, comparing a tree in the forest to the tree house.”

Volume emblazoned the building with punchy large-scale graphics and worked with a McSweeney’s writer to enliven the text throughout the installation. For example, the tree trunk installation calls out how its bark is like a house’s plumbing system, but a cross section showing how old it is also marks the ring for Justin Bieber’s birthday. “Humorous things like that provide a moment of surprise and relevance to 14 year olds,” Brodsley says. Another installation uses a bike to power LED and incandescent light bulbs to contextualize how much energy it takes to illuminate each one.