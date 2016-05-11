How A LGBT Congregation Rethought The Synagogue

Religion is rooted in tradition, and so too is religious architecture. Yet today, architects are experimenting with what it means to build a contemporary space for worship . For Congregation Beit Simchat Torah , or CBST, planning a new synagogue in Manhattan meant reinterpreting Judaism for its diverse group of members–and engaging with the city around it.

“In the Talmud, there’s only one element that’s said to be required for a synagogue space and that’s a window, because you shouldn’t ever think that religion is separate from the world outside,” says Rabbi Sharon Kleinbaum, who has been the progressive congregation’s spiritual leader since 1992. Kleinbaum worked closely with Architecture Research Office (ARO) on the design of a new space, which finally opened last month in the Garment District after nine years of planning.

Founded in 1973 by 12 gay Jewish men, CBST has earned a reputation for welcoming all people regardless of faith (it’s a nondenominational Jewish synagogue) as well as its focus on social justice initiatives, including LGBTQ rights, AIDS activism, and peace in the Middle East. It has about 800 active members, though its services during the High Holy Days swell to include more than 4,000 people.

Over time, CBST outgrew the West Village space it had occupied for nearly 40 years, and Kleinbaum wanted a new space that could accommodate more people and serve as a symbol of what the congregation was about. “I always say the Bethune Street location is like a lesbian bar in the 1970s,” she says. “You have no idea where it is, you have to follow very special instructions just to find it, and when you get there you can’t see the outside world and the outside world can’t see you.”

Working with ARO to find a new site, Kleinbaum and CBST chose a landmarked building designed by Cass Gilbert in 1928. Originally built for a fur merchant and converted into lofts, the 20-story building features an ornate terra-cotta facade embedded with murals of Assyrian mythology. What sold Kleinbaum on the space was its tall ceilings and 50 feet of storefront with large expanses of glass–a symbolic architectural feature that lessens the divide between the congregation and the city.

“This is such a profound moment in not just the life of our community, CBST, and not just the LGBTQ community and Jewish communities in New York. This is a profound moment in the life of New York City history and culture, and frankly the larger American progressive Jewish and religious movements,” Kleinbaum says. “And I say this in the midst of this American presidential season in which, once again, the radical right wing is using gay people as bait, as targets, as an expression of what’s wrong with America. . . . We at CBST are opening up a building on the street with windows.”

While ARO could barely touch the facade–it managed to get the landmarks commission to approve a minimal awning to be added above the entrance–it was able to recast the interior as much as budget allowed. Visitors step into a 16-foot-tall atrium adorned with a tall pane of purple glass. While it serves as a formal entry space, it was also designed to be multipurpose and can serve as an events area. Much of the building hews to this philosophy of dual use, a necessity due to the spatial constraints in the 17,000-square-foot space.