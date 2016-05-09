The New Yorker’s New Cover Comes Alive With Augmented Reality Animation

WHO: The New Yorker, Christoph Niemann, Qualcomm

WHY WE CARE: Over the years we’ve seen augmented reality bring baseball cards and Lego boxes to life. It used to be the shiniest new digital toy, until that other reality (virtual) came in and stole most of its thunder. But here, The New Yorker is taking AR high brow with its latest cover by Christoph Niemann, sponsored by Qualcomm, and viewable through the UNCOVR app.

The magazine’s publisher and chief revenue officer Lisa Hughes tells Co.Create that The New Yorker is always looking for new ways to tell stories, new ways to engage with its audience, whether it’s the print magazine, website, apps, or radio show. “This AR project felt completely consistent with that mission,” says Hughes. “We’re known for our ambitious reporting, yes, but also for a reading experience that’s characterized by joy, beauty, and an element of surprise. I think we really captured that here.”