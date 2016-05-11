5 Interview Mistakes You’re Still Making In 2016

I’ve interviewed many candidates in my career. Aside from the very small number who do strange and sometimes mind-blowing things, most are professional and make an attempt to present their best selves. But as companies ease up on the formalities, one candidate’s sense of interview etiquette might look pretty different from another’s.

It can be hard to know which pieces of received wisdom to hold onto and which to discard in the interest of authenticity. While every company is different, here’s a look at five of the most common interview mistakes job seekers are still making–either by discarding conventions they shouldn’t or just making the wrong moves altogether.

Collaboration is more critical than ever. You might feel like a lone ranger with a litany of personal attributes to tell of, but chances are your hiring manager will want to hear about how those traits will jibe with her existing team’s. Some interviewees, wisely sensing that, will run in the opposite direction, and talk about their achievements in the plural “we.” Is that a smart move?

Actually, no. Most interviewers want to know what you accomplished, even as part of a team. As Mike Adamo, who leads Med Device Talent, a strategic talent acquisition consulting firm, explains, “We’re not thinking about whether we want to hire the team. We are evaluating whether we want to hire you.”

Using “we” too much can unintentionally cause a recruiter or hiring manager to question how much of a contributing team member you actually were, making it hard for them to identify what you could do for their company.

So how do you present yourself as someone who can get individual results but still work on a team? Talk about the team’s accomplishments, but focus on your specific individual contribution that helped the team achieve what it did.

Most of us have been coached to focus on our results during the interview–an extension of longstanding resume-writing advice. After all, who wants to hire someone who can’t get anything done? Today’s corporate environment, however, is complex. Many companies are complicated to navigate and heavily relationship-based. How you achieve results is equally important as what you achieve, but that’s often something candidates understate or leave out, imaging that they’re dry, unnecessary details.