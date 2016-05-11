How To Build Employee Trust In An Age Of Short Job Tenures

Right now, the battle for talent is heating up in Silicon Valley as Tesla and Apple take turns poaching each other’s leaders. But it isn’t just at the top. With unemployment rates dropping to pre-recession levels and millennials now job-hopping every three years on average , businesses everywhere are finding their employees staying put for shorter periods before moving to greener pastures. No matter how many free doughnuts and flex days companies offer, that wanderlust won’t be tamed.

Trust is usually seen as something earned, often slowly: We measure each interaction with someone until we feel they’re worthy of our trust.

Great people come and great people go: It’s a reality my company has had to adapt to and embrace as we’ve grown from a few dozen employees to a few hundred in the past decade. The key has been finding ways to build relationships of lasting value in ever shorter amounts of time, by learning to trust each other more deeply, sooner.

Unsurprisingly, studies show teams that share a high level of trust perform better and are more productive. Trust makes growing companies more nimble; they’re able to act faster with fewer formal rules and bureaucracies, and less time is wasted micromanaging. But with workers changing jobs more rapidly than ever, there’s less time to build those bonds. Here’s how we’ve adapted.

In my experience, showing vulnerability is the first step in accelerating what I think of as the “trust curve.” There’s actually neuroscience behind this: When you open up to people, researchers have found, they behave more dependably and put more faith in you in return; trust someone, and they’ll give you more reasons why you should. But somebody has to be the first to be vulnerable, or else those relationships have nowhere to begin.

When Starbucks founder Howard Schultz returned from an eight-year hiatus to revive his struggling company in 2008, he knew he needed the trust of his employees before the painful move of slashing 12,000 jobs. He stood in front of an all-company meeting and confessed–Starbucks leadership had failed its employees and their families–then listened as people lined up at an open mic to assail him. But this moment of vulnerability was a turning point: Quarterly profits soared from $108 million to $575 million today.

I’m careful never to be shy about the struggles we’ve faced and missteps I’ve made at my own company. At one point in the early days, I had to mortgage my home just to keep the lights on. As an online provider of home improvement products, we were affected by the housing crunch and recession of the last decade. And I’m frank now about how my own ego and reluctance to delegate held us back at key moments.

But I’ve found that showing that vulnerability, far from undermining trust and authority, has helped me build stronger relationships, faster.