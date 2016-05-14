When Is A Stagnant Salary Worth Changing Jobs Over?

You know the drill: You work hard, get noticed, and are rewarded with a big, fat raise on an annual basis. That’s how it goes, right?

Womp womp.

Enter reality. You work hard–as in really hard, as in holding-a-sandwich-in-your-left-hand-as-you-type-with-your-right-hand-during-lunchtime hard. And even so, when annual review time rolls around, you only receive the customary (read: small) annual salary increase–if you get a raise at all.

Salary increase budgets at U.S. companies are slow to grow overall, with the average increase for this year expected to come in at 2.9%.

Sound familiar? You’re not alone. According to poll results from Monster’s latest global survey, 18% of respondents have never received a raise(!), and slightly more than 26% of pollsters haven’t received a raise in over one year. The reason likely has less to do with employee performances than with employers themselves. According to a Mercer report, salary increase budgets at U.S. companies are slow to grow overall, with the average increase for this year expected to come in at 2.9%.

Maybe it’s time to make a move to a better employer and more lucrative salary. If you recognize one or more of the following scenarios, it’s time to start looking for a job.

Always know what you’re worth and face reality. Go ahead, do some digging. Talk with your peers you feel comfortable discussing money with to find out what they are earning at other companies; ask mentors what they think you should be making. Go to Salary.com, look up your job title in your local market, and compare what you’re earning to the median for your occupation. Are you earning 15–20% less than the median? Time to move on. End of story.

Technically, two years could be considered the maximum time you should expect between raises, but don’t allow it to go that long. If you wait to start your job search until 24 months have passed, you may not be in a new job until you’re going on a third year of stagnant pay.