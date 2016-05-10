How Crafting A Parental Leave Policy Taught My Company To Delegate

Nearly 80% of my company is comprised of women in their late 20s to 40s, which means that up to 20% of our workforce could be on maternity leave at any given time. Rather than see this as an obstacle, we chose to embrace the opportunity to create a maternity leave policy that works for both employees and the company.

Because the theoretical “How would this get done without you?” becomes real, the remaining employees have to come up with solutions.

Starting out, our organization was so small we didn’t have a formal procedure on the books. But we’d heard about other small companies facing problems because they lacked parental leave policies. So, once our staff reached 10 to 15 people–and two of them became pregnant around the same time–we began developing the parental leave policy we have in place now, which offers new parents a total of up to eight weeks of paid leave and an additional four unpaid.

Since then, it’s improved retention and landed us recognition as one of the best places for women to work. It also taught us more about growing and training all of our employees, not just those on leave.

But it’s done something else that we couldn’t have foreseen: Adopting a robust parental leave policy taught us a lot how to delegate responsibility to all our employees.

The reason for that is simple. Taking leave pushes employees to focus on how to keep things running smoothly in their absence and without their input.

We ask employees to draw up plans for their own coverage, support, and escalation before they go on leave. When they return and don’t need to take back 20–30% of their old duties, they often find themselves in different or more elevated roles. Because the theoretical “How would this get done without you?” becomes real, the remaining employees have to come up with solutions.

While we normally reserve this exercise for those departing on parental leave, we’ve found it helps to have all our leaders–including those who aren’t expecting parents–periodically plan a transition of 80–100% of their responsibilities for a two- or three-month period. We do this routinely and find that it helps everyone maintain their focus, highlights inefficiencies, and allows systems and processes to replace individuals’ on-the-fly judgment.