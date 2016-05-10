I Split My To-Do List Into Batches For A Week–Here’s What I Learned

I don’t necessarily consider myself a great multitasker . In fact, I find it pretty difficult to do more than one thing at one time. Let’s just say that patting my head and rubbing my stomach is not my go-to party trick.

A project hopper, however? That’s a reputation I will definitely take ownership of. I outline an article, answer a random email, and then start on a project—all before heading right back to my inbox to respond to yet another message. I don’t systematically tackle one thing at once. Instead, I jump around from task to task in order to keep chipping away at my seemingly never-ending to-do list.

Addressing similar tasks in the same chunk of time helped me feel much less frazzled and stressed.

However, I recently realized something that made me want to change up my methods. Yes, my workdays felt insanely busy. But they didn’t necessarily feel productive. I’d get to the evening with large, looming projects still dangling on my list. I knew I spent the last eight hours typing feverishly at my computer. So, how did I not manage to get those things done? Where was my time going?

It’s for this very reason that I decided to give a method called “batching” a try. It’s a funny word, but an incredibly simple concept. Basically, it means that you group similar tasks together and then take care of them in one swoop. This method supposedly increases your productivity by helping you avoid that frantic switching of gears that always occurs when you hop from project to project. Instead, you can stay focused and zoned in on the tasks at hand, decrease your distractions, and conquer those to-dos strategically.

Needless to say, it sounded like a tactic that was designed just for me. So, I gave this system a try for one solid week to see if it was something that actually helped to give my productivity and concentration a much-needed kick in the pants. Curious about what I thought? Well, let’s stick with the “grouping like things together” theme and take a look at some pros and cons.

While the Pomodoro Technique managed to sway me a little bit, I still consider myself to be a skeptic when it comes to different productivity hacks that promise to maximize my work hours. So I was hesitant about this experiment. If anything, I assumed I’d only waste precious time trying to figure out how to do this effectively.

However, I ended up being surprised about how much time this tactic actually saved me. For one thing, addressing similar tasks in the same chunk of time helped me feel much less frazzled and stressed. Plus, I can’t even adequately explain how many minutes I saved by not having to constantly open and close a bunch of different documents and browser tabs. Instead, I’d access what I needed, get all of those relevant tasks taken care of, and then cross a whole block of things off my list. It truly was a smart way to work!