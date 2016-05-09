“Siri, What’s Viv?”

“Go to hell.”

That may be an exaggeration, but today some of Siri’s original creators formally unveiled a next-generation assistant, known as Viv, that’s capable of responding to far more complex questions or commands than current versions of Apple’s bot by writing dynamic programs in real time to answer queries of all kinds.

The proof? Not just asking a voice assistant what the weather is, but asking whether it will be warmer than 70 degrees near the Golden Gate Bridge the day after tomorrow, or if it rained in Seattle three Thursdays ago.

Getting a bot to tell you the weather may seem trivial, but to hear Dag Kittlaus, Viv’s cofounder and CEO, tell it at TechCrunch Disrupt in New York today, people want and need far more than that in their lives today, and the state of consumer voice assistants is ready to advance well beyond what’s possible with the tool built into millions of Apple devices.

And what’s driving this new generation of intelligent voice assistants? Our broad need for a single assistant that’s personalized for us and knows our preferences, works across all our devices, and is infinitely extensible.

Viv, which has been in stealth for four years, was founded by Kittlaus and Adam Cheyer, who were original cofounders of Siri at Silicon Valley’s SRI International. Apple eventually acquired the SRI spin-off in 2010 and integrated the voice assistant into the iPhone.