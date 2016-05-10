Can Alloy Reinvent The Web Browser Around Tasks?

For all the little differences in all the major web browsers, they’ve all got one thing in common: tabs and windows.

If you open multiple web pages, you’ll probably use tabs. If you want to separate tabs into groups, you’ll use windows. In browsers like Google’s Chrome and Apple’s Safari, this formula has gone unchanged for years.

Now, a lightweight browser called Alloy is making the case for a different approach. Instead of using windows, Alloy divides groups of tabs into a task list. You can give these tasks names, search by name, and easily dismiss or switch between individual tasks. According to developer Simon Caminada, this is just the beginning as he tries to rethink how a desktop web browser should work.

Caminada is a 19-year-old web developer who lives in Switzerland and is learning to be a mediamatician. He came up with Alloy in his spare time, after getting fed up with unwieldy windows in Chrome. The current version of Alloy, he says, is only an alpha release, thrown together in a web app development tool called Electron, which itself is based on Google’s Chromium browser project, the open-source version of Chrome.

Alloy puts a built-in task manager on the right side of the browser

“I started developing a sample application as a proof-of-concept for this task-based browser,” Caminada says. “After a lot of improvements and added functionality, Alloy was born.”

The story helps explain why Alloy is currently bare bones to a fault. You can’t print, zoom, browse privately, save bookmarks, view page history, or even change your search engine to something other than Google.

Caminada says he’s planning to add these features over time, starting with basic things like “find in page.” But he also wants to make improvements along the way that fit with the theme of task management. (One example: Users might be able to look up their web history just from the specific task they’re working on.)