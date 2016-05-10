The Surprising Link Between Laughter And Learning

We’d failed. The executive who’d attended our kickoff presentation had rejected even our most basic premise. What he did manage to do, though, as we discovered after returning for a fresh meeting several weeks later, was recite a joke my colleague had told.

She didn’t even remember telling it (it was about a consultant and a dog), but for whatever reason, it had stuck. That joke– which was immaterial, from our perspective, to the learning goals of the session–had somehow cracked our client’s brittle armor. Hearing him retell it eased us into an open conversation about his challenges leading the division. Ultimately, we emerged with a shared vision of what actually could help him.

Relaxing is key to learning. Learning is key to leadership. Laughter unlocks both.

Laughter Makes Us Vulnerable

When we laugh, we relax. As anxiety decreases, our capacity to retain information expands. Jokes also prompt what experts call “expectation failures,” memorable instances of cognitive dissonance that, in forcing us to grapple with what’s just been said, aid retention. In other words, the heightened emotion that humor evokes doesn’t just make it easier for us to hit upon insights we otherwise wouldn’t–it also helps us remember them.

The reasons for that are partly physiological. When we laugh, we experience arousal and release, which serve another purpose as well. An intake of breath, flushed cheeks, a snort, even LOLz and emoji: the unavoidably embodied aspect of laughter draws us out of hiding from ourselves and one another. Heightened emotion renders us visible and, inevitably, vulnerable.

After all, laughter, as the author Parker Palmer writes in his book A Hidden Wholeness, “comes in response to our flaws and foibles: Who knows how foolish we might look when the joke is on us?”

Laughter serves the development of leaders not in spite of but because of the vulnerability it exposes. It’s a straight path from there to self-awareness and trust on a team. So the question becomes how, in high-stakes situations, can we prime ourselves to take the risk of humor?