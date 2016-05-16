Underwater Noise Is Killing Whales, But We Can Make The Oceans Quieter

One morning, on a beach in the Bahamas, whale researcher Ken Balcomb discovered a stranded whale. With the help of assistants, he tried to push it out into deeper water, but it came back to shore. Then the researchers discovered another whale down the shore, and another. That day, 17 beaked whales–a species that normally lives in very deep water–showed up on beaches around the Bahamas, and died.

Balcomb wanted to find out why. When he sent specimens of the whales to a lab, scans showed evidence of hemorrhaging around the brain, and blood around the ears. The problem, he eventually learned, was extreme noise–sonar tests from Navy warships had driven the whales to try to get out of the water.

The story of the mass beaching, one of many around the world, is part of a new documentary called Sonic Sea, which explains how human sound is transforming life in the oceans. Over the last half century, as cargo shipping and deep sea oil exploration has increased, background noise in the ocean has doubled roughly every decade.

A single massive container ship–four football fields long–can put 190 decibels of sound energy in the water, louder than the sound next to a speaker at a rock concert. At any given time, there are 60,000 commercial ships in the ocean. “The sound is completely inescapable,” says Michael Jasny, director of the Marine Mammal Protection Project at the Natural Resources Defense Council, one of the producers of the documentary.

“The most important thing to understand in thinking about noise in the ocean is that the ocean is a world of sound,” Jasny says. “Marine mammals, fish, and other marine species have evolved to depend on hearing as their primary sense. There’s a good reason for this–a mature blue whale can scarcely see its own flukes [tail] in the water, and yet blue whales can communicate with one another across entire ocean basins.”

While light can’t travel far through ocean water, sound can: In one experiment, researchers who made a sound in the Indian Ocean were able to detect it in both Washington State and in the Atlantic Ocean. In another study, researchers who were listening to whale sounds in the middle of the Atlantic Ocean couldn’t hear the whales anymore when noise started from oil and gas drilling in West Africa.

“The sea is being industrialized, and that is having a sweeping impact on the acoustic world that whales and other marine life have to thrive in,” Jasny says.