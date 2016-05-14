This CEO Only Keeps His Job If His Employees Say He Should

I’m an elected CEO. Every year, my colleagues decide whether they still want me as their leader. If they don’t, I take another job in the company or head for the door.

Leaders who explain their strategy for the coming year to “voters” find it easier to execute it later.

I’m not alone. In March, the Wall Street Journal reported that “workplace democracy” is beginning to catch on. The way it works is simple: Employees are finally getting the power to vote on the day-to-day decisions that affect their working lives.

Sometimes that’s as minor as which snacks to stock in the break room, but in a few instances, employee elections are deciding bigger issues, too, like which candidates to hire for teams. In some cases, bosses still have a chance to veto those decisions, but it’s worth noting that the practice is spreading.

And if you ask me, that’s a good thing–including when it comes to the most consequential decisions, like picking a company’s top leaders. Here’s what being an employee-elected CEO has taught me about the value of workplace democracy.

My company, Haufe, adopted leadership elections four years ago, when our founder, Hermann Arnold, realized he wasn’t the right candidate for global CEO as the company grew and expanded. Arnold stepped down from that post in 2011 and assumed the role of chairman. Then, rather than simply appoint someone, Arnold asked himself, “If we truly believe employees run companies–as our fundamental market approach says–what better way to prove it than to have our employees elect the next CEO and other top leaders?” So all 200 employees at the time were enfranchised, and they chose Marc Stoffel as the company’s CEO.

That set a pattern, which the company followed globally. I put myself up for election in 2015 and was chosen as CEO of Haufe USA. As the company has grown worldwide, all employees still vote annually for all key leadership positions, including mine.

In my experience, workplace democracy can simply make for better business. Here are a few reasons why: