What You Can Look Forward To After Giving Up On Your “Dream Job”

I used to believe in dream jobs. Then I watched friend after friend announce, “Landed my dream job!!!” Six months later every one of those dream jobs had ended. Now, when I hear someone make this announcement, I mark my calendar and put a bottle of tequila on standby.

This isn’t baseless cynicism, either. I made my own “dream job” announcement once. Five months later, I was laid off. Even after a string of bad bosses and several layoffs after that, I still clung to my belief that a dream job was somewhere out there, waiting for me. Why was it so hard to let it go?

We begin our first jobs optimistic that even if it isn’t quite our dream job, we know it will lead us toward it.

Early in our careers, we’re idealistic, imagining what our lives will look like when we finally have that perfect job. We believe things will be easier once we find this holiest of career grails. The dream job myth is pervasive, even if it’s one you think you’ve personally abandoned. A Google search of “how to find your dream job” pulls in upwards of 15 million results. Top articles implore us to drop everything to follow our passion. Headlines like, “3 Creative Ways To Find Your Dream Job” are everywhere.

Even prospective employers reinforce the concept with the common interview question, “What’s your dream job?” It makes us think that others are living professional dream lives–and that we should, too.

We begin our first jobs optimistic that even if it isn’t quite our dream job, we know it will lead us toward it. We hit our first road bump when that second job isn’t what we expect. Cynicism hits. We blame something about our current job–our boss, our work, the commute. We try to solve our unhappiness by ditching our current circumstances for greener career pastures.

Big companies are often seen as the culprit, so many of us jump ship for the sexier-seeming startup life. But startups are notoriously long on challenges and short on resources, which often means they’re stress factories. After landing her dream job at a startup, Sarah Jane Coffey thought she was lucky. Just six months in, she was in the bathroom crying several times a week. Exhausted, burned out, and disillusioned, she quit on her one-year anniversary.

My friend Tom traded his work at a large Silicon Valley darling for a startup, hoping to find his dream job there. Instead he found heartbreak in a chaotic environment, struggling to plot out his career path on his own. When Lauren Taylor Shute got her dream job in book publishing, she was happy at first. But it wasn’t long before she realized, “I was working finance hours without the compensation. And I was building someone else’s dream job, not my own.”