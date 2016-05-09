Here’s How To Be A Great Intern Manager

Remember what it felt like to be the intern at the office? Your first step in the real world–an exciting but absolutely terrifying experience because you knew this could be the thing that makes or breaks your career. No pressure, right? Well, now you get to relive the experience from the other side of the desk. Congrats–you’re the intern supervisor!

“Being a great internship supervisor can catapult your career,” says Robin Reshwan, founder of Collegial Services, a consulting and staffing firm based in Danville, California. Now is your chance to flex your management skills, learn how to motivate a team, and prove you can deliver results and that you’re a leader. Can you say “promotion”?

Since this is your first crack at managing the intern pool, we’re here to help give you everything you need to do to become a great supervisor.

If you’re hoping to meet–better yet, exceed–your boss’s expectations, you need to find out what your manager wants you to achieve. “Get a clear picture of what success looks like,” says Reshwan. Request a meeting with your supervisor so the two of you can hash out your goals in this new role. Once you know what’s expected of you, you can develop a clear game plan.

You also need to find out how often your boss wants updates. Some managers prefer weekly emails, while others like progress reports in person. “Stay in touch with your boss throughout the process,” says Priscilla Claman, president of Boston coaching firm Career Strategies.

If your company has a set onboarding process, make sure you know the ropes–interns may need to complete tasks, like filling out paperwork, in advance. A couple of days before their start date, send the interns a welcome email with instructions on what to do when they arrive at the office (e.g., “I’ll give your names to the security guard. Meet me by the elevator bay on the third floor at 10 a.m.”).

Include a preview of the type of work they’ll be doing, explain the dress code, and express that you’re looking forward to meeting them, says David Bowman, chairman of California-based human resources firm TTG Consultants. Also, send your coworkers an email letting them know when the interns are starting. (Some of your colleagues may want to volunteer as mentors.)