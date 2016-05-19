Mapping San Francisco’s Climate Change Vulnerabilities

A peninsula with a bay on one side and an ocean on the other, San Francisco is more threatened by climate-related sea level rise than most U.S. cities. But, happily, it’s also doing more to prepare than other places (that means you, Florida ).

The maps here come from the San Francisco Department of Public Health, which last year published an extensive report into the city’s weaknesses. They show areas susceptible to flooding and extreme storms but also incorporate socioeconomic, health, and housing data. You get a sense not only of which places could be under water in the next century, but also how more vulnerable populations could be threatened. People who live alone, who are homeless, and who live in substandard housing are most at risk.

“These maps illustrate the importance of being able to identify and understand why some communities are more vulnerable than others so that resources and planning efforts can be prioritized accordingly,” the report says.

Generally, the areas along the Pacific, the south east corner (Bayview Hunters Point), the Mission, South of Market, Chinatown, and the Tenderloin are more at risk. High-ground areas like Seacliff, Pacific Heights, and Twin Peaks are less affected, according to the maps.

Photo: Yulia Mayorova via Shutterstock